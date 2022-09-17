JP not in any political alliance, GM Quader

Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman GM Quader said on Friday that his party "is not in any political alliance".

He said that JP was not in the Awami League(AL)-led alliance in the last general election.

As there was only an electoral agreement on some seats between AL and JP in the last election, he said, at that time JP leaders and activists worked for Awami League in those constituencies, just as Awami League leaders and activists did.

"That's why we have a friendly relationship with Awami League," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a conference of Hindu Mohajote in the capital.

"We want to speak for the people and the country. We can stay with Awami League if it performs well but if it loses the confidence of the people, we may not be with it in future," he said.

GM Quader, MP, also the deputy leader of opposition in Parliament, described Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as "silent rigging machines".

He said, "We are against EVMs from the very beginning as the pPeople of this country don't want these rigging macines."

He said that Jatiya Party will take the decision on boycotting the coming general election after observing the real situation.

"Mega projects are being implemented for mega corruption. Extra cost and time are being spent on every project. These projects will not be profitable in future," he said.

He urged the religious minority communities to get united as they are "tortured in rural areas by powerful elements.













