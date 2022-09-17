Covid positivity rate soars to 10.87pc

The country reported two more Covid-linked death and 363 new cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,339 and caseload to 2,016,946, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 10.87 from Thursday's 8.91 per cent as 3,340 samples were tested.

The latest deceased were a man and a woman from the Dhaka division.

The mortality rate and the recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and 97.18 per cent, respectively.

In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB











