JCD central body's lack of control over forming DU committee triggers controversy

The fully-fledged central committee and also the committee at Dhaka University (DU) branch of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) were announced on Sunday. Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Senior Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), signed and declared the committees through press releases. However, the announcement of the DU chapter committee under the control of the BNP leader triggered controversy.

According to the JCD constitution, it is the central units' responsibility to form district and district equivalent committees. Sajjad Hossain, a fourth-year student of DU, said the DU committee announced by the BNP leader showed that the JCD central leaders have no control over forming district and district equivalent committees of their own.

"BNP's interference in the formation of a district equivalent committee is a weak point in the structural politics of JCD," said Robin Hossain, another DU student and also a resident of Master da Surja Sen Hall.

However, talking to the Daily Observer, JCD President Kazi Rawnakul Islam Shrabon said they (the central unit) submitted the DU committee list to the BNP office and added, "When the committee was declared through press release, it was signed by the BNP leader. Otherwise, we formed the committee."

Apart from this, a day after the announcement of the DU committee, Kaneta Ya Lam Lam who got Female Student Affairs Secretary post in the DU chapter committee claimed that no one contacted her before including her name in the committee.

She said she is no more a student, adding, "I have no affiliation with any organisation at DU. Moreover, I'm going abroad for higher education within a month."

Kaneta said, "I completed my studies at DU more than two and half years ago. After that, I even taught for one and half years at a private university in Dhaka."

Talking to the Daily Observer, Kaneta said she informed the matter to the JCD central President and General Secretary.

On the contrary, Kazi Rawnakul said Kaneta did not inform him, adding, "Considering her dedication for the organisation in the past, we gave her the post as she was a post aspirant. She applied to us for a post."

He further said if anyone including Kaneta wants to spread controversy about the organisation, he will take organisational action.

However, Kaneta said she did not apply for any post and she had no communication with the JCD for a long time.

Kaneta was a member of the earlier convening committee of the JCD DU chapter. She was nominated for the post of Common Room and Cafeteria Affairs Secretary from the JCD panel in the last DU Central Students' Union (DUCSU) poll.

On Sunday (September 11) evening, a 33-member committee of DU branch was announced with Khorshed Alam Sohel and Ariful Islam as the President and General Secretary respectively.







