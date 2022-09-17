Video
Saturday, 17 September, 2022
SSC: Jashore Board halts MCQ section of Bangla 2nd paper

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

NORAIL , Sept 16: The Jashore Education Board has postponed the multiple choice question section of the SSC Bangla second paper exam. As a result, students on Saturday will only sit for the creative question section of the test.
Students will sit for the creative question section of the test from 11 am to 12:40 pm, according to a notice from the Jashore Board of Secondary and Higher
Education.
Examinees will be informed of a date for the MCQ section of the exam at a later time.
On the first day of the exam on Thursday, two exam centres in Norail accidentally handed out the multiple choice question of the Bangla second paper instead of the Bangla first paper to examinees, according to Prof Madhab Chandra Rudra, exam controller of the Jashore Education Board. That is why the MCQ section has been suspended.
The exam will be held on separate questions later to ensure there are no issues, he added.
The wrong question papers were handed out at the Pari Shankar Pilot Secondary Girls School and Bawishona Kamshia Secondary School and the Dighalia Secondary School centre in Lohagora Upazila.
The question papers were replaced with the proper ones when the error was pointed out and students completed the exam accordingly.    -bdnews24.com


