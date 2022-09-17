Bangladesh playing final once again



Jubilant Tigress celebrating after confirming the SAFF Women's Championship final thrashing Bhutan in the semi-final by 8-0 at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium, Nepal on Friday. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh played all the previous five editions of the Championship and was able to play the final once only, in 2016. Thus, it will be the second time the women play the final of the event also known as the Women's World Cup for South Asia.

On the day, the full packed galleries of Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar, Kathmandu in Nepal cheered for Bangladesh loudly and afterwards celebrated the win as well.

In the exciting match, the country's most experienced woman striker Sabina made a hat-trick scoring in the 18th, 53rd and in the second minute of injury time.

It was the second hat-trick in the tournament this striker made. Till the semifinals, the striker netted eight goals in the event which was the highest so far.

On the day, Bangladesh led the first half by a 4-0 margin.

The Bangladesh coach had a plan with his women to score early, preferably in the early 10 minutes. His disciples succeed in taking an early lead in the match.

In the second minute of the match, Striker Sirat Jahan Swapna received the ball from energetic midfielder Monika Chakma and dodged past Bhutan custodian Sangita Monger before hitting the unguarded post.

Bangladesh doubled the lead with a powerful shot by Sabina hitting the net in the 18th minute after this striker overcame her marker and the custodian.

An eye-catching head of Striker Krishna Rani Sarkar on a cross of Rituparna Chakma jolted the goal bar in the 30th minute.

Bangladesh extended its lead by one more goal before the breather. After the ball slipped out of the opponent's custodian's grips, nearby Bangladesh striker Rituparna Chakma didn't spend a second to take control of the ball and fire the near post.

In the second half, Bangladesh faced a few challenges from the Bhutanese. However, the vigilant defenders in the red and greens dismissed all the attempts eventually.

Sabina scored her second in the 53rd minute after she nicely converted a cross from Krishna Rani.

Sabina took a free-kick in the 56th minute and the ball slipped from the Bhutan custodian's grips but Bangladesh midfielder Masura didn't miss the opportunity to place the bouncing ball home.

Digesting six goals in a row, all the Bhutanese booters began striking from all sides. Since they had nothing to lose, they probably had a wish to score at least one goal as a sign of moral victory. But they couldn't do anything to change the scenario. On the contrary, the Bhutanese consumed two more goals.

Striker Tahura Khatun who came to play as a substitute in the 42nd minute rocked the Bhutanese post in the 87th minute.

In injury time, Bangladesh sealed the fate of the match when Sabina carried the ball right onto the box from the midfield and tricked the onrushing custodian before taking a goal shot and completing her second hat-trick in the tournament.

In the remaining time, Bhutanese women tried their level best to reduce the margin yet failed in the end.

Earlier, Bangladesh came to play the semis as the champion of Group-A after winning all the group matches.

The booters in red and green outfits started their Nepal mission winning the first match over the Maldives by 3-0. They outplayed Pakistan by 6-0 in the second match and secured a spot in the semis. In the third match, Bangladesh celebrated a maiden win against India by a 3-0 margin after which they not only became the group champions but also boosted their morale before the semis.

Bhutan, on the other hand, came to play the semis as the runner-up from Group-B. Although the team began the mission with a 0-4 defeat to the host it returned to the game and confirmed the semis with a 5-0 win over Sri Lanka in the second match.













