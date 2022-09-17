Youth injured as landmine explodes along BD-Myanmar border

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 16: An indigenous youth was injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban on Friday noon.

It again raises the question of whether the Myanmar army is carrying out its operations against the Arakan Army insurgents of Rakhine State too close to, or even in some cases across the international border.

The injured is Anganthowai Tanchangya, 22, a resident of Ghumdhum union of the upazila.

Locals said it is the Myanmarese army that has mined the area. This particular one exploded near Tombru border when the youth went there to bring back his cow.

Ghumdhum Union Parishad Chairman AKM Jahangir Aziz said Anganthowai has lost his left foot in the explosion.

He was rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital and then to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition, Chairman Aziz added. -UNB









