Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Swechhasebak League activist killed in Chuadanga

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

CHUADANGA, Sept 16: A Swechchashebak League activist was hacked to death allegedly by assailants in Alamdanga upazila of Chuadanga on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Imran Hossain, a resident of the municipality. He was the general secretary of the Alamdanga municipal unit of the League.
The assailants killed Imran over past enmity while he was heading for work at 11am, said Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Alamdanga police station.
Later, he was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NEWS
Youth injured as landmine explodes along BD-Myanmar border
Swechhasebak League activist killed in Chuadanga
Govt mulls banning rice named Miniket, Najirshail :Minister
Col (R) Shahid gets 3yrs jail term for not submitting wealth statement
Heavy rain likely in southern region
Food Minister urges mills owners, traders to show patriotism
Factory owners' reluctance to use ETP annoys State Minister


Latest News
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft