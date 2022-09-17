Swechhasebak League activist killed in Chuadanga

CHUADANGA, Sept 16: A Swechchashebak League activist was hacked to death allegedly by assailants in Alamdanga upazila of Chuadanga on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Imran Hossain, a resident of the municipality. He was the general secretary of the Alamdanga municipal unit of the League.

The assailants killed Imran over past enmity while he was heading for work at 11am, said Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Alamdanga police station.

Later, he was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he added. -UNB







