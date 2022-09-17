Baharul, Mehedi re-elected President, GS of Khulna BMA

KHULNA, Sept 16: Dr Sheikh Baharul Alam and Dr Mehedi Newaz have been re-elected president and general secretary respectively in the election of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Khulna unit on Thursday, said a BMA press release on Friday.

Election commissioner Dr Khasrul Alam Mallick announced the result after completing the counting of votes last night. Earlier, the election started at 8:00am and continued till 5:00pm. A total of 1,679 voters casted their votes out of 2,050.

Dr Bahar and Dr Zillur panel obtained 12 posts including president while Dr Asgor and Dr Mehedi secured other 12 posts including general secretary out of total 24 executive posts.

Elected three vice presidents are Dr ATM Monjur Morshed, Dr Molla Harun-ur-Rashid and Dr Shamsul Ahsan Masum, treasurer Dr Kutub Uddin Mallick, joint secretary Dr Niaz Mustafi Chowdhury, organizing secretary Dr Sumon Roy, science affair secretary Dr Devnath Talukder Rony, publicity and mass communication secretary Dr Saifulla Mansur, cultural secretary Dr Sohana Selim, social welfare secretary Dr Mohibul Hasan Khan Linkon, publication and library secretary Dr Palash Kumar Dey and office secretary Dr S M Tushar Alam.

Elected executive members are Dr Pritish Tarafder, Dr Doly Halder, Dr Partha Pratim Devnath, Dr Upananda Roy, Dr Mehedi Hasan, Dr Awarongojeb Prince, Dr Nirupom Mondal, Dr Poritosh Kumar Chowdhury, Dr Mehedi Hasan Saikat and Dr Mithun Kumar Paul. -BSS