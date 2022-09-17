Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Baharul, Mehedi re-elected President, GS of Khulna BMA

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

KHULNA, Sept 16: Dr Sheikh Baharul Alam and Dr Mehedi Newaz have been re-elected president and general secretary respectively in the election of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Khulna unit on Thursday, said a BMA press release on Friday.
Election commissioner Dr Khasrul Alam Mallick announced the result after completing the counting of votes last night. Earlier, the election started at 8:00am and continued till 5:00pm. A total of 1,679 voters casted their votes out of 2,050.
Dr Bahar and Dr Zillur panel obtained 12 posts including president while Dr Asgor and Dr Mehedi secured other 12 posts including general secretary out of total 24 executive posts.
Elected three vice presidents are Dr ATM Monjur Morshed, Dr Molla Harun-ur-Rashid and Dr Shamsul Ahsan Masum, treasurer Dr Kutub Uddin Mallick, joint secretary Dr Niaz Mustafi Chowdhury, organizing secretary Dr Sumon Roy, science affair secretary Dr Devnath Talukder Rony, publicity and mass communication secretary Dr Saifulla Mansur, cultural secretary Dr Sohana Selim, social welfare secretary Dr Mohibul Hasan Khan Linkon, publication and library secretary Dr Palash Kumar Dey and office secretary Dr S M Tushar Alam.
Elected executive members are Dr Pritish Tarafder, Dr Doly Halder, Dr Partha Pratim Devnath, Dr Upananda Roy, Dr Mehedi Hasan, Dr Awarongojeb Prince, Dr Nirupom Mondal, Dr Poritosh Kumar Chowdhury, Dr Mehedi Hasan Saikat and Dr Mithun Kumar Paul.     -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baharul, Mehedi re-elected President, GS of Khulna BMA
3 drivers sued over Mirsarai road accident
Teen gangsters stab teenager to death in Khulna
Six robbers held in Natore
Kushtia youth arrested 'for hurting religious sentiments’ on FB
Dhaka muslin: Resurrecting the forgotten fabric in Cumilla!
Durga Puja to be celebrated at 432 mandaps in Sunamganj
Habiganj housewife’s throat slit over property dispute


Latest News
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft