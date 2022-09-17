Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

3 drivers sued over Mirsarai road accident

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 16: Chattogram district police filed a case against three drivers over the death of four people in a road accident that took place at Mirsarai upazila.
ATSI Saiful Islam of Zorarganj Highway Police Station filed the case with Mirsarai police station on Thursday night.
The accused are Jonaki Paribahan bus driver, a covered van driver and a lorry driver.
A Chattagram-bound Jonaki Paribahan bus hit a lorry in Raipur area on the Dhaka-Chattagram highway under Mirsarai Upazila of the district on Wednesday night, resulting in an argument between the drivers of two vehicles.
Later, a Chattagram-bound covered van from Dhaka hit the people who were standing on the road during the argument between the two drivers that left four people died on the spot and injured six.
The deceased was identified as Md. Sheikh Farid, 30, Sheikh Suman, 25, Mehdi, 22 and Abul Kashem, 60. The injured were under treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital and their condition is stable.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baharul, Mehedi re-elected President, GS of Khulna BMA
3 drivers sued over Mirsarai road accident
Teen gangsters stab teenager to death in Khulna
Six robbers held in Natore
Kushtia youth arrested 'for hurting religious sentiments’ on FB
Dhaka muslin: Resurrecting the forgotten fabric in Cumilla!
Durga Puja to be celebrated at 432 mandaps in Sunamganj
Habiganj housewife’s throat slit over property dispute


Latest News
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft