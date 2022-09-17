3 drivers sued over Mirsarai road accident

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 16: Chattogram district police filed a case against three drivers over the death of four people in a road accident that took place at Mirsarai upazila.

ATSI Saiful Islam of Zorarganj Highway Police Station filed the case with Mirsarai police station on Thursday night.

The accused are Jonaki Paribahan bus driver, a covered van driver and a lorry driver.

A Chattagram-bound Jonaki Paribahan bus hit a lorry in Raipur area on the Dhaka-Chattagram highway under Mirsarai Upazila of the district on Wednesday night, resulting in an argument between the drivers of two vehicles.

Later, a Chattagram-bound covered van from Dhaka hit the people who were standing on the road during the argument between the two drivers that left four people died on the spot and injured six.

The deceased was identified as Md. Sheikh Farid, 30, Sheikh Suman, 25, Mehdi, 22 and Abul Kashem, 60. The injured were under treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital and their condition is stable. -BSS









