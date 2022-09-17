Teen gangsters stab teenager to death in Khulna

KHULNA, Sep 16: Members of a teen gang allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old fish seller to death in a dispute over Tk 100 Khulna city on Friday morning.

The victim, Yeasin Arafat, 18, was a fish trader of Sandhabazar in the city.

Locals and police said the gangsters aged between 15 and 18 attacked Yeasin over a debt of Tk100 they owed him.

The gangsters numbering about eight came on a battery-powerd three-wheeler at the southern end of Kashem Road in the city and hit Yeasin on the head with brick around 11:00am, they said.

Later, the teens stabbed him in the chest with meat cleavers and fled the scene leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment, Abul Hannan, sub-inspector of Nirala Police Outpost, said.

"We are trying to determine the actual reason for the murder and a drive is underway to nab the perpetrators," the SI added. -UNB



















