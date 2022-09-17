Six robbers held in Natore

NATORE, Sept 16: District police in separate drives has arrested six robbers with 22 cattle in Baraigram upazila here on Friday.

The detainees were identified as Fazle Rabbi, 25, hailed from Boraigram Upazila in the district, Shishir Mondol, 55, a resident in Kushtia district, Sekendar Ali, 40, inhabitant in Bogura district, Russel Bapari, 30, hailed from Sirajganj district, Faruk Hossain, 40, an inhabitant in Madaripur district.

Police seized three trucks, used for robbery, and recovered Tk one lakh from their possession, Police Super Sifur Rahman said in a press briefing on Friday.

The dacoits were sent to jail this afternoon by a court order. -BSS











