Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Kushtia youth arrested 'for hurting religious sentiments’ on FB

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

KUSHTIA, Sep 16: Police in Kushtia arrested a 24-year-old male on Friday for 'hurting the religious sentiments' of the Hindu community on social media.
Nayebur Rahman, 24, of Bahalbaria village under Mirpur upazila of Kushtia, allegedly posted the offending status on his Facebook profile last Wednesday, with a view to stoking communal instability and hostility.
Md Khairul Alam, superintendent of police (SP) for Kushtia, disclosed all this at a press conference held at the district Police Lines on Friday afternoon.    -UNB


