Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dhaka muslin: Resurrecting the forgotten fabric in Cumilla!

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

Dhaka muslin: Resurrecting the forgotten fabric in Cumilla!

Dhaka muslin: Resurrecting the forgotten fabric in Cumilla!

CUMILLA, Sep 15: Once the most valuable fabric on Earth, Dhaka muslin has now become almost extinct.
Centuries on, researchers in Bangladesh have resurrected the forgotten enigmatic fabric after six years of effort this time, not in Dhaka but in Cumilla.
Once an attire for kings and queens, muslin is a light cotton fabric of plain weave. It got its name from the ancient city of Mosul in Iraq where it was first produced.
According to the researchers, at least 30 metric counts of cotton fibre are needed to produce a reeled or hand-woven muslin yarn. And the yarn produced in this way is so fine that a muslin saree can pass through a ring.
But, somehow muslin became extinct by the end of the 18th century.
At present, over 200 women are producing muslin yarn in Sonapur and Rampur villages of Cumilla's Chandina and Debidwar upazilas under a project monitored by the Bangladesh Handloom Board (BHB).
The project is titled 'Bangladesh's Golden Tradition Muslin Yarn-making Technology and Muslin Fabrics Recovery Project'.
Project officials supply cotton fibre to these women who then produce muslin yarn in spinning machines used in producing Khadi and send it to Dhaka where fabrics are made from the same.
To produce muslin yarn, BHB first provided training to a total of 40 women and later selected six from them. These six women now supervise the over 200 women who toil hard to produce muslin yarn.
Nazma Akter, one of the supervisors, described how she got involved in muslin yarn production.
"BHB gave us training in muslin production and after working for four years, I along with five other women became supervisors. Then we provided training to these over 200 women who are now producing the yarn on their own," she said.
According to Md Aiyub Ali, director of the muslin project, a total of 226 women are producing muslin yarn under their supervision.
"I'm happy that muslin is being produced in Cumilla. The fabric has huge demand both locally and internationally. We'll provide any kind of help needed to enhance its production," said Md Kamrul Hasan, deputy commissioner of Cumilla.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baharul, Mehedi re-elected President, GS of Khulna BMA
3 drivers sued over Mirsarai road accident
Teen gangsters stab teenager to death in Khulna
Six robbers held in Natore
Kushtia youth arrested 'for hurting religious sentiments’ on FB
Dhaka muslin: Resurrecting the forgotten fabric in Cumilla!
Durga Puja to be celebrated at 432 mandaps in Sunamganj
Habiganj housewife’s throat slit over property dispute


Latest News
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft