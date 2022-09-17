Durga Puja to be celebrated at 432 mandaps in Sunamganj

SUNAMGANJ, Sept 16: Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, will be celebrated at 432 mandaps in twelve upazilas of the district this year.

The five-day long festival will begin on October 1 with due respect and religious fervor across the country and end on October 5 with immersion of the idols of goddess Durga and other deities.

President of Sunamganj District Puja Udjapon Parishad Advocate Biman Kanti Roy said 462 mandaps will be erected in different upazilas of the district including 26 mandaps in Sunamganj municipality area. The artisans are now passing busy time, making the clay images of Goddess Durga, he said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Jahangir Hossain said all kinds of administrative steps will be taken to organize autumn Durga Puja in a festive atmosphere. The district administration and the law enforcement forces will carry out joint duties for this purpose. -BSS















