Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Habiganj housewife’s throat slit over property dispute

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

HABIGANJ, Sep 16: A 30-year-old housewife has ended up murdered as a dispute over the boundary line of a house took a deadly turn Friday in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj, Sylhet.
The victim, Ayesha Akter Poly, was married to expatriate Akter Mia of Jarulia Gozaripara under the upazila.
Locals said there had been a longstanding dispute between Poly and her husband's step-brother Gabru Mia over the boundary separating their two houses. The victim had filed a case under Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act against her adversaries recently.
Gabru's sons Masuk, Mamun, daughter Shefa and her husband Shamim went to Poly's house around 9.30am and quizzed her about the case.
At one stage, all four allegedly stabbed Poly with meat cleavers and slit her throat to make sure she was dead after dragging her out of the house, said the locals in the neighbourhood. They further said the victim's eight-year-old son took shelter under bedstead and mother-in-law fled the house fearing the attackers.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baharul, Mehedi re-elected President, GS of Khulna BMA
3 drivers sued over Mirsarai road accident
Teen gangsters stab teenager to death in Khulna
Six robbers held in Natore
Kushtia youth arrested 'for hurting religious sentiments’ on FB
Dhaka muslin: Resurrecting the forgotten fabric in Cumilla!
Durga Puja to be celebrated at 432 mandaps in Sunamganj
Habiganj housewife’s throat slit over property dispute


Latest News
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft