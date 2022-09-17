Habiganj housewife’s throat slit over property dispute

HABIGANJ, Sep 16: A 30-year-old housewife has ended up murdered as a dispute over the boundary line of a house took a deadly turn Friday in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj, Sylhet.

The victim, Ayesha Akter Poly, was married to expatriate Akter Mia of Jarulia Gozaripara under the upazila.

Locals said there had been a longstanding dispute between Poly and her husband's step-brother Gabru Mia over the boundary separating their two houses. The victim had filed a case under Women and Children Repression and Prevention Act against her adversaries recently.

Gabru's sons Masuk, Mamun, daughter Shefa and her husband Shamim went to Poly's house around 9.30am and quizzed her about the case.

At one stage, all four allegedly stabbed Poly with meat cleavers and slit her throat to make sure she was dead after dragging her out of the house, said the locals in the neighbourhood. They further said the victim's eight-year-old son took shelter under bedstead and mother-in-law fled the house fearing the attackers. -UNB







