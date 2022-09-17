Legal notice served for promoting DIG Mizan

A legal notice was served on Thursday requesting the authorities concerned to expeditiously implement the Appellate Division verdict to promote Mizanur Rahman to the next post (Additional IG).

Senior lawyer Advocate Yusuf Hussain Humayun sent the notice on behalf of DIG Mizan to the senior secretary of the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs. A copy of the notice has been sent to the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Earlier on September 1, the Appellate Division gave a written judgment upholding the decision of the Administrative Appellate Tribunal to promote Mizanur Rahman to the next post Additional Inspector General.

Lawyers said that there is no obstacle to his promotion to the next higher post.

After receiving the certified copy of the Appellate Tribunal Verdict delivered on May 26 and Appellate Division verdict delivered on September 1, Mizanur Rahman applied to the government for a temporary promotion as per the court's verdict.

In the application, he also mentioned the issue of payment of arrears of salary and allowances along with promotion.

Regarding the judgment, another lawyer of Mizanur Rahman, Barrister Moushumi Fatema Kavita, said that the forum for promotion is the Administrative Tribunal. The judgments of that administrative tribunal and the appellate tribunal also came in favor of DIG Mizanur.

On observation of the latest Appellate Division judgment, the judgment of the Administrative Appellate Tribunal has been stated to be correct. As a result, there is no legal obstacle to further promotion of DIG Mizanur Rahman, Kavita said.

Md. Mizanur Rahman joined as Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1998 after securing 4th rank in combined merit list with 1st rank in 17th BCS (Police Cadre) examination. He was promoted as Additional SP in 2003 and SP in 2006. He wore the rank badge as DIG on July 3, 2018 according to the latest High Court verdict.









