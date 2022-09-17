Two smugglers held with five gold bars in Chuadanga

CHUADANGA, Sept 16: Police in Chaudanga detained two smugglers with five gold bars in the small hours of Friday when they were on their way to India.

The detainees have been identified as Kamrul Hsan Jewel, 35, and Arif,48, both residents of Kutubpur village in Damurhuda upazila.

On a tip-off, a police team put by barricades at the busy BADC intersection at 1:00am and stopped for checking a car coming from Faridpur, said Mahbubur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Chuadanga sadar police station.

"A thorough checking helped us seize the gold bars. Two occupants of the car were detained," he said. "During questioning, the duo told us that they were on their way to India with the gold."

Legal action will be taken against the detainees, and the car has also been seized, said the officer. -UNB











