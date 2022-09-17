Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Eleven bodies from BM Depot fire still not identified

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

Eleven bodies from the BM Container Depot explosion and fire in Chattogram's Sitakunda are still unidentified as the authorities are waiting for DNA reports.
Meanwhile, the remains of 10 people have been turned over to their loved ones after identification.
The bodies of two victims - Md Mainuddin and Jewel Rana - and the partial remains of another victim named Abul Hashem were identified recently. They were turned over to the families on Thursday. Mainuddin was a truck driver and Jewel Rana was a labourer, according to Inspector Sumon Banik of Sitakunda Police Station.
The eight others previously identified were Akhtar Hossain, Abul Hashem, Abdul Monir, Md Babul Miah, Md Sakib, Md Rasel, Md Shahjahan and Abdus Sobhan.
The CID forensic lab completed the DNA profiles of eight bodies and confirmed their identities on Jul 7. Another three DNA profile reports came in on Wednesday night.
"Of the three DNA profile reports that came in on Thursday, two identified the victims in entirety, while the third identified a leg separated from the body," said Sumon.
The leg belonged to a dead man, Abul Hashem, who had previously been identified and handed over to his family on Jul 9. A separate DNA test was conducted to identify the severed leg.
The blaze at the private container depot in the Keshabpur area started on Jun 4. The fire service, with support from the army, the navy, and other government agencies, put out the fire after 86 hours.
On Jun 5, the district administration counted 41 deaths from the blaze, including nine firefighters. The remains of two other people were recovered from the depot debris on Jun 7. Another two victims of the fire died on Jun 8, bringing the death
toll to 45. More than 200 people, including transport workers, were injured in the incident.
During the cleaning of the depot, more human remains were found at the depot.
The investigators are treating each of the remains as a separate body and conducting DNA tests, Inspector Sumon said. If counted in that fashion, DNA profiles have been completed for 22 bodies.
"We got 11 reports so far. Two of those were reports on the same person."
The remaining 11 bodies are still in storage at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue, awaiting identification.      -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baharul, Mehedi re-elected President, GS of Khulna BMA
3 drivers sued over Mirsarai road accident
Teen gangsters stab teenager to death in Khulna
Six robbers held in Natore
Kushtia youth arrested 'for hurting religious sentiments’ on FB
Dhaka muslin: Resurrecting the forgotten fabric in Cumilla!
Durga Puja to be celebrated at 432 mandaps in Sunamganj
Habiganj housewife’s throat slit over property dispute


Latest News
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]lyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft