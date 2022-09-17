BD did better in controlling Aedes mosquitoes than others: Minister

Compared to many countries in the world including Asia, the number of dengue patients and deaths in the country is less, said the Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Tajul Islam.

The Minister also said that besides the Ministry, city corporations and related individuals and institutions, the participation of common people is playing a helpful role in controlling Aedes mosquitoes.

He came up with the remark at the inter-ministerial meeting held at the Ministry on Thursday.

The Minister said, "Although we had a bitter experience about dengue in 2019. We have achieved success compared to our neighbouring countries in the three years--2020, 21 and 22. But we did not reach our desired goal. Currently, the prevalence of Aedes mosquitoes has increased again. At the same time, the number of dengue patients has increased. But we are much better than many Asian countries."

"The reason for comparing with different countries is to know our position and their country's position. All countries try to solve their problems. We are doing it too," he added.

Highlighting the latest statistics of dengue cases in Southeast Asia this year, the Minister said the number of dengue patients in Singapore is 26,970, India 30,627, Malaysia 33,000, Philippines 82,597, Cambodia 3,322, Vietnam 145,536 people, 68,903 people in Indonesia and 9,837 people in Bangladesh.









