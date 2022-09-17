Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Buttler wants England battle-hardened from Pakistan tour

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

KARACHI, SEPT 16: England skipper Jos Buttler said Thursday he hopes his injury-hit Twenty20 side embrace the challenge of facing a strong Pakistan team on their first tour of the country in 17 years.
Security issues have meant Pakistan has struggled to attract visiting sides since an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, but tours have slowly resumed in the past few years -- with England the latest.
This seven-match series is seen as a preparation for next month's Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia, and Buttler hoped his young side build up well for the mega event.
"We look forward to the tough challenge and to be battle-hardened for the World Cup after this series," said Buttler, who will miss the first few games to recover fully from a calf injury.
Two of England's World Cup squad members -- Liam Livingstone and Chris Jordan -- are also missing this series as they recover from ankle and finger injuries respectively, while Test skipper Ben Stokes was given a rest. Buttler said he hoped the injuries would give an opportunity to other players hungry to show their talent.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lyon face up to doubts on and off the field before PSG clash
Argentina call up Messi, Di Maria for pre-World Cup friendlies
Qatar World Cup looms as money-spinner for Dubai
Ronaldo scores first goal this season as Man Utd stroll in Europa League
Federer hails 'incredible adventure' as he announces retirement
Buttler wants England battle-hardened from Pakistan tour
Bhutan will come back stronger: Pema
Pakistan includes recovering Shaheen in T20 WC squad


Latest News
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft