Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

Bhutan will come back stronger: Pema

None is favourite, everyone is equal here

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Mahtab Uddin from Kathmandu

SAFF Women's Championship 2022
Bhutan skipper Pema Choden. photo: Observer

Bhutan skipper Pema Choden. photo: Observer

Despite being eliminated from the SAFF Women's Championship after losing the semifinal battle to Bangladesh by a large margin on Friday,  Bhutan skipper Pema Choden said that they would come back stronger in the next event.
In the post-match, Ms Pema said, "Bhutan played well. Our players did their best, though failed to win the match."
"Our opponents (Bangladesh) played much better and that's why they won the match," she added.
This skipper warned the day before the match that Bangladesh would not play a one-sided match.
A question was asked if the match was a one-sided one and in response to that, the experienced striker said, "I don't agree. It was not a one-sided match. We too made some scopes and came near scoring more than a few times. Bangladesh, undoubtedly, played better. But we were not bad either. Our players kept trying till the last minutes."
She then strongly said, "We will grow more and come back stronger. We will play better in the coming days. We may have lost today's match but will have good days in future."
Usually, one or more teams are marked as favourite teams. To the Bhutan skipper, none of the opponents in the event was stronger or favourite rather she believed that all the teams here were equal.
Bhutan skipper that they didn't choose defensive tactics despite playing against a powerful opponent because they only practised playing that way.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lyon face up to doubts on and off the field before PSG clash
Argentina call up Messi, Di Maria for pre-World Cup friendlies
Qatar World Cup looms as money-spinner for Dubai
Ronaldo scores first goal this season as Man Utd stroll in Europa League
Federer hails 'incredible adventure' as he announces retirement
Buttler wants England battle-hardened from Pakistan tour
Bhutan will come back stronger: Pema
Pakistan includes recovering Shaheen in T20 WC squad


Latest News
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft