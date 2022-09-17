Bhutan will come back stronger: Pema





Bhutan skipper Pema Choden. photo: Observer

In the post-match, Ms Pema said, "Bhutan played well. Our players did their best, though failed to win the match."

"Our opponents (Bangladesh) played much better and that's why they won the match," she added.

This skipper warned the day before the match that Bangladesh would not play a one-sided match.

A question was asked if the match was a one-sided one and in response to that, the experienced striker said, "I don't agree. It was not a one-sided match. We too made some scopes and came near scoring more than a few times. Bangladesh, undoubtedly, played better. But we were not bad either. Our players kept trying till the last minutes."

She then strongly said, "We will grow more and come back stronger. We will play better in the coming days. We may have lost today's match but will have good days in future."

Usually, one or more teams are marked as favourite teams. To the Bhutan skipper, none of the opponents in the event was stronger or favourite rather she believed that all the teams here were equal.

Bhutan skipper that they didn't choose defensive tactics despite playing against a powerful opponent because they only practised playing that way.









