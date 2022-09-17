Video
Saturday, 17 September, 2022
Four matches of Premier Div. Kabaddi decided

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Four matches of the 17th Premier Division Kabaddi League decided on the second day (Friday) at National Kabaddi Stadium in the city.
On the day's matches, Bangladesh Jail beat Institute of Kabaddi by 57-21 points, Azad Sporting Club defeated Star Sports by 37-23 points, Border Guard Bangladesh outclassed Oxford Premier Club by 42-22 points and Bangladesh Navy overpowered Dhaka Wanderers Club by 42-21 points.
A total of 14 teams including six services teams, split into three groups, are taking part in the league, organized by Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation.
Grouping:
Group A - Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Jail, Dhaka Wanderers Club Institute of Kabaddi and Shaheed Mojaffar Smrity Sangsad.
Group B - Bangladesh Police, Azad Sporting Club, Star Sports and Jurain Janata Club.    -BSS


