Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
ICC Women\'s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022

Jahanara ruled out for injury, Pinkey tested C-19 positive

Trisna, Soheli named replacements

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Sports Reporter

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022
Pace sensation of Bangladesh women's cricket team Jahanara Alam ruled out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier sustaining finger injury while top-order batter Fargana Haque Pinkey is going to miss the event as she tested positive for Covid-19.
Jahanara got stain between two fingers of her bowling hand during practice session in Abu Dhabi on Thursday and the wounded place needed four stitches. Such injury requires two weeks to recover and hence she is going to miss the event. Left Arm pacer Fariha Trisna replaced Jahanara in the squad.
Trishna played five WODIs so far and clinched as many wickets, who scalped 14 wickets for Keraniganj Cricket Academy during latest edition of Dhaka Premier league.
Pinkey on the contrary, is sure to return home without playing a match although she is going to be tested again before homecoming. She then will be treated under the BCB's Covid-19 protocol. All-rounder Soheli Akther is going to succeed Pinkey.
Soheli thereby, return in the national side after eight year. She played two WODIs and as many WT20i matches so far.
Both the replacements are expected to join the team today in Abu Dhabi.
Bangladesh are going to play in Group-A alongside Ireland, Scotland and the USA in the eight-team Qualifier, which will be held in Abu Dhabi between September 18 and 25.
The Tigresses will take on Ireland on the inaugural day. The match will kick start at 2:00pm (BST). On the following day, the girls in red and green will face off Scotland and will engage with the USA divas in their last group match on September 21. Both the semi finals of the event on September 23 as the final of the event is slated for September 25.
All three of Bangladesh's group matches alongside all play offs will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.


