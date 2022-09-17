Video
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Home Sports

SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

Bangladesh to face Nepal in final

Host women outplay India 1-0 in semis

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Mahtab Uddin from Kathmandu

SAFF Women's Championship 2022
Nepal women's team celebrating after confirming the final of the SAFF Women's Championship beating India by 1-0 on Friday. photo: FACEBOOK

Nepal women's team celebrating after confirming the final of the SAFF Women's Championship beating India by 1-0 on Friday. photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh which already secured the final of the SAFF Women's Championship got Nepal as its opponent in the final after the host outplayed India by 1-0 in the second semifinal on Friday.
Bangladesh confirmed the final as the first team as it thrashed Bhutan by 8-0 in the first semifinal.
In the second semifinal, riding on a solo goal of Reshmi, the host outplayed India by a 1-0 margin.
Bangladesh played the final once in 2016. Then it became runner-up losing to India. Nepal, on the other hand, is the four time runner-up.
India is the all time champion of the event and that's why it was a shock for them to take.
The first thing the Indian coach Thomas Dennerby said after losing the match was "It was  a defeat and we accepted it."
He didn't agree that his booters were demoralised after losing to Bangladesh by 0-3 and that the incident had anything to do with the defeat in the semis.
He, in that stead, said, "We lost because we missed chances."
The winning side Nepal's head coach Kumar Thapa said, "We have been waiting for a long time for this win, for that moment. It was a long time, 12 years to be precise. So, we are happy."


