Bangladesh to face Nepal in final





Nepal women's team celebrating after confirming the final of the SAFF Women's Championship beating India by 1-0 on Friday. photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh confirmed the final as the first team as it thrashed Bhutan by 8-0 in the first semifinal.

In the second semifinal, riding on a solo goal of Reshmi, the host outplayed India by a 1-0 margin.

Bangladesh played the final once in 2016. Then it became runner-up losing to India. Nepal, on the other hand, is the four time runner-up.

India is the all time champion of the event and that's why it was a shock for them to take.

The first thing the Indian coach Thomas Dennerby said after losing the match was "It was a defeat and we accepted it."

He didn't agree that his booters were demoralised after losing to Bangladesh by 0-3 and that the incident had anything to do with the defeat in the semis.

He, in that stead, said, "We lost because we missed chances."

The winning side Nepal's head coach Kumar Thapa said, "We have been waiting for a long time for this win, for that moment. It was a long time, 12 years to be precise. So, we are happy."



