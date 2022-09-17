Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) Green team split point with BHF Red team when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw in the lone match of Development Cup Women's Hockey held on Friday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.

In the day's match, Sounia Akter put BHF Green team ahead scoring a field goal in the early 3rd minute while Kona Akter restored the parity for BHF Red team scoring field goal in the 29th minute of the match. -BSS







