Bangladesh ready to face anyone in final: Choton



Bangladesh women's national football team's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton speaks at the post-match press meet after confirming the SAFF Women's Championship final beating Bhutan by 8-0 on Friday. photo: Observer

It was right after the first semifinal match between Bangladesh and Bhutan when Choton came before the media to talk about their win and others. The second semifinal match between India and the host Nepal was yet to be played in the evening. So, the first semifinal winners Bangladesh women still didn't know whom they were going to face in the final.

When asked whom they would like to have as their opponent in the final, the experienced coach replies, "Anyone. We are ready to face anyone in the final. Our footballers came this way with good performances. They are not afraid to fight any team. My women are capable of playing against any opponents."

He is thankful to his disciples for their hard work and dedication. He says, "I am Congratulating my footballers who played a good match today and won it. They played and kept pressuring the opponent till the long whistle."

He adds, "We had a plan to score in the first 15 minutes in the match. But certainly, I had no idea about the actual outcome."

The coach informs that his striker Sirat Jahan Swapna received an injury during the match and that's why he had to replace her.

Sabina, the most valuable player of the match, says, "Our target was to play the final. We did that. We are happy. It was the ultimate result of our hard work and a long-term training programme."

She also gives credit to her coach Choton. She says, "Our sir, Choton sir, is a good coach, a good guardian of us. We dedicated our previous win to him. He is an ultimate guide for us and we are thankful to him for everything he did for us."

Choto, on the other side, expressed his thankfulness to the president of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and other staff for supporting the long-term training programme for women.

