National booters hold first practice session in Cambodia

Visiting Bangladesh national football team now in Cambodia completed their first practice session at Army Sports Ground on Friday ahead of their first FIFA Int'l friendly match against host Cambodia.

The booters, divided into two sessions, completing the gym session at the team hotel and later all the players went to the official mosque and offered Jumma prayers, according to a message received here today from Bangladesh Football Federation.

Bangladesh will play their first FIFA Int'l friendly match against Cambodia on September 22 and play the second friendly match against Nepal on September 27 in Nepal. -BSS





