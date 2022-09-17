BNP leaders shamelessly advocating in favour of Pakistan: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed surprise at a statement made by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that they were in good position during the Pakistani regime, Pakistan was better economically than at present.

Quader said, "Even after 50 years of independence, they (BNP) are still chanting the tune of 'Peare (Dear) Pakistan'. This is outright treason."

The AL General Secretary protested to BNP Secretary General's statement in a statement on Friday amid widespread discussion in the political arena.

Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "In independent Bangladesh, those who politically and by family cherish the Pakistani philosophy of politics are still chanting 'Peare Pakistan' after 50 years of independence!"

Terming Fakhrul's statement as 'shameless', Quader said, "It is not only treason but also perfidy with the blood of 3 million martyrs. This kind of statement of BNP Secretary General is an expression of the anti-Bangladesh conspiracy of a group includes BNP."

In an exchange of views with local journalists in Thakurgaon, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The current government is worse than the government of Pakistan. We were better off financially and lifestyle during Pakistan period."

Fakhrul also explained the reason why the Liberation War took place despite 'living well'. He said, "We fought because the Pakistani government was taking away our rights and wealth."

"But now we are in worse situation than that," he added.

Countering Fakhrul's remark, Quader said, "BNP Secretary General said that they were better during Pakistan period! Through this comment, BNP's traditional anti-Bangladesh position and secret agenda of anti-independence apolitical politics has been revealed again."

The Awami League leader also believes that no person or organization that believes in freedom, sovereignty, democracy, progress and patriotism can make such comments against the spirit of the Great Liberation War. He said, "In fact, such statements of them prove that they still want to introduce politics like Pakistan in Bangladesh, denying the independence."

"When Bangladesh's progress, success, development and achievements are being praised worldwide, BNP leaders are praising the Pakistan period! Whereas Pakistan parliament and media are enthusiastically praising progressing economy of Bangladesh. But BNP leaders are shamelessly brokering Pakistan." Quader added.

Quader also protested to Mirza Fakhrul's complaint that there is no good governance in the country. He reminded the BNP regime.





