BNP’s nationwide protest rallies on Sunday

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam announced on Friday that the party would hold protests rallies in all the cities as well as district and upazila towns on Sunday in protest against the attacks on BNP rallies across the country on Thursday.

In the capital metropolitan BNP North and South will hold a protest rally in front of the party's central office at Naya Paltan at 3:00pm, he said while speaking at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

He alleged, "On Thursday Awami League terrorists attacked with lethal weapons while our activists were preparing a stage for holding a public meeting at Pallabi, Mirpur and left 75 leaders and activists injured.

"But the police baton charged, opened fire against our leaders and activists and arrested them to stop our peaceful democratic movement," he said. He described the police's role as "unfortunate and brazenly biased".

He said, "The government would fail to stop protest programmes by torturing and arresting people." He said that the ruling Awami League was out to create an unstable environment in the country and systematically eliminate all the opposition parties.

He urged the police to discharge their duty impartially as the rule of the law required.

He said that the ruling coterie would certainly fail to stop "our democratic and peaceful movement".

He said that ruling Awami League had established a reign of terror and at the same time spared no effort to blame BNP for their terrorist activities. "This government has clung to power illegally by relying on patent falsehood," Fakhrul said.

















