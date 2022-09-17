Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP’s nationwide protest rallies on Sunday

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Staff Correspondent

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam announced on Friday that the party would hold protests rallies in all the cities as well as district and upazila towns on Sunday in protest against the attacks on BNP rallies across the country on Thursday.
In the capital metropolitan BNP North and South will hold a protest rally in front of the party's central office at Naya Paltan at 3:00pm, he said while speaking at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.
He alleged, "On Thursday Awami League terrorists attacked with lethal weapons while our activists were preparing a stage for holding a public meeting at Pallabi, Mirpur and left 75 leaders and activists injured.
"But the police baton charged, opened fire against our leaders and activists and arrested them to stop our peaceful democratic movement," he said. He described the police's role as "unfortunate and brazenly biased".
 He said, "The government would fail to stop protest programmes by torturing and arresting people." He said that the ruling Awami League was out to create an unstable environment in the country and systematically eliminate all the opposition parties.
He urged the police to discharge their duty impartially as the rule of the law required.
He said that the ruling coterie would certainly fail to stop "our democratic and peaceful movement".
He said that ruling Awami League had established a reign of terror and at the same time spared no effort to blame BNP for their terrorist activities. "This government has clung to power illegally by relying on patent falsehood," Fakhrul said.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Army Chief presents a ceremonial plaque
Dhaka’s first mayor Abul Hasnat dies
BNP leaders shamelessly advocating in favour of Pakistan: Quader
BNP’s nationwide protest rallies on Sunday
PBI to take over case of missing Khulna woman
Posts of 32 leaders of new JCD committee suspended
C’wealth must keep Queen’s memory alive: PM
CWASA Sewage Treatment Plant at Halishahar faces troubles


Latest News
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft