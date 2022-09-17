Posts of 32 leaders of new JCD committee suspended

Five days after the formation of a 302-member committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the posts of 32 members were suspended on Thursday night.

The posts have been suspended for the time being as different complaints were filed against the post holders, said a press release signed by JCD Office Secretary Jahangir Alam.

A final decision will be taken in this regard after further investigation, it added.

The leaders whose posts were suspended include vice-president Kazi Mohammad Elias; joint general secretaries Md Zahirul Islam, Md Yunuch Ali Rahul, Md Salahuddin, Akon Mamun, Khairul Alam Sujan, Marjuk Ahmed, Jewel Mridha, Saleh Md Adnan, Abul Kalam Azad, Md Sohrab Hossain Sujan; assistant general secretaries Abdullah Al Masud, Mainul Islam Sohan, Kazi Mohammad Rezaul Karim Raju, SM Faisal, Kamruzzaman Kamrul, Mir Imran Hossain Mithun, Bachirul Islam Rana, Azizul Haque Zion, Md Arifur Rahman Amin, Mizanur Rahman Mizan, Ferdous Hossain Faisal, Al Mamun, and Ariba Nishith.

The posts of assistant organising secretaries Al Amin, MA Rahim Sheikh, Shahidul Islam Nayan, Mamun Majumdar, Md Nazrul Islam Rahri; assistant law affairs secretary Waliullah, assistant library secretary Anisur Rahman Anis and assistant finance secretary Md Riyad Ahmed were also suspended.

On September 11, BNP approved the 302-member full committee of JCD under the leadership of its President Kazi Rawonkul Islam Shrabsan and General Secretary Saif Mahmud Jewel. -UNB















