Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
C’wealth must keep Queen’s memory alive: PM

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

Lord Karan Bilimoria of Chelsea, also President of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Claridge's Hotel meeting room in London on Friday. photo : pid

LONDON, Sept 16: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the Commonwealth must do something befitting for Queen Elizabeth II in remembrance of her dedicated service to the forum over the years.
She said this during her meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland at her place of residence.
According to a press release, the prime minister dubbed the late Queen as a 'motherly figure' and recalled her personal memories with the Queen.
The Commonwealth secretary general paid tribute to the Queen for her abiding commitment to the Commonwealth, and expressed her confidence that the legacy would be carried forward by King Charles III as the new Head of the Commonwealth.
The PM congratulated the secretary general on her re-election during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda in June this year.
Patricia Scotland lauded Hasina for her contributions to women's empowerment, child development, mental health issues, combating climate change and countering violent extremism.
She once again appreciated the prime minister's leadership in successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic, and observed that those Commonwealth Member States had fared better during the crisis that had women in the lead or had women actively included in the management process.    -UNB


