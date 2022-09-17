CWASA Sewage Treatment Plant at Halishahar faces troubles

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 16: The Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) has now faced obstacles from the local people of Halishahar area in construction of sewage treatment plant.

The Chattogram WASA already started the construction works of the project in several areas of the city.

The WASA management started the works over 163 acres of land at Halishahar area on Thursday. But suddenly, the local residents of the area, who illegally cultivated crops on the WASA land, obstructed the workers of the project. As a result, the WASA management had suspended their works for the day. When contacted, Engineer AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of CWASA told the Daily Observer that some local people illegally raised the obstructions to hamper the works of the project. "We shall seek the intervention of the law enforcing agency,' Fazlullah said.

Under the projects, a total of 200- km long pipelines will be installed.

The entire project has been implementing at three packages. Of them, two Chinese firms and one Korean firm have been selected for the project.

The Korean firm will conduct the works of the treatment including the installation of 90- km long pipeline while he Chinese firms will complete the installation of 60- km and 50- km long pipeline.

The ECNEC meeting has approved the project of Taka 3,808 crore for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Taka 3,758 crore while the rest Taka 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA. The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city. After completion of the project, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather than Karnaphuli River. The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in city's Halishahar area.

Since its inception in 1963, the CWASA did not take measures to solve sewage problem. But the present Awami League government took the project.







