Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CWASA Sewage Treatment Plant at Halishahar faces troubles

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 16: The Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) has now faced obstacles from the local people of Halishahar area in construction of sewage treatment plant.
The Chattogram WASA already started the construction works of the project in several areas of the city.
The WASA management started the works over 163 acres of land at Halishahar area on Thursday.  But suddenly, the local residents of the area, who illegally cultivated crops on the WASA land, obstructed the workers of the project. As a result, the WASA management had suspended their works for the day. When contacted, Engineer AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of CWASA told the Daily Observer that some local people illegally raised the obstructions to hamper the works of the project. "We shall seek the intervention of the law enforcing agency,' Fazlullah said.
Under the projects, a total of 200- km long pipelines will be installed.
The entire project has been implementing at three packages. Of them, two Chinese firms and one Korean firm have been selected for the project.
The Korean firm will conduct the works of the treatment including the installation of 90- km long pipeline while he Chinese firms will complete the installation of 60- km and 50- km long pipeline.
The ECNEC meeting has approved the project of Taka 3,808 crore for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Taka 3,758 crore while the rest Taka 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA.  The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city.  After completion of the project, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather than Karnaphuli River.  The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in city's Halishahar area.
Since its inception in 1963, the CWASA did not take measures to solve sewage problem. But the present Awami League government took the project.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Army Chief presents a ceremonial plaque
Dhaka’s first mayor Abul Hasnat dies
BNP leaders shamelessly advocating in favour of Pakistan: Quader
BNP’s nationwide protest rallies on Sunday
PBI to take over case of missing Khulna woman
Posts of 32 leaders of new JCD committee suspended
C’wealth must keep Queen’s memory alive: PM
CWASA Sewage Treatment Plant at Halishahar faces troubles


Latest News
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft