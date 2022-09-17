

Founder, Bubuns









Shahenshah Kheer



Ingredients

Basmati rice 250 gm

Milk 2 liter

Sugar 200 gm

Ghee 1 tsp

Cardamom powder 1 pinch

Nuts, dry fruits and Perl as per required





Recipe



Method:

Half Boil the rice. Strain the water and sauté it with ghee. Boil the milk and make it into 1 liter. Add sugar in it. Now include the sautéed boiled rice. Stir properly. Now include the cardamom powder. Cook for 15 minutes more. Turn off the burner. Pour it in the dish. Garnish it with roasted nuts, dry fruits and purl.











Jafrani Shondesh

Recipe

Ingredients

Chana 500 gm

Kesar 1 pinch

Ghee 100 gm

Sugar 150 gm

Milk 1/4 cup

Condensed milk 1/4 cup

Fruity truite as per required



Method

Heat the pan with ghee. Add chana in it and stir for 3 minutes. Include sugar in it. When the sugar will melt add condensed milk. Stir properly. In luke warm milk add the keasr. Add it in the chana mixture. Turn off the burner. Make any kind of shape of it according to your wish. Garnish it with fruity truite.







