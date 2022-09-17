Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Anzuman Ara Rosy

Founder, Bubuns

Founder, Bubuns






Shahenshah Kheer

Ingredients
Basmati rice 250 gm
Milk 2 liter
Sugar 200 gm
Ghee 1 tsp
Cardamom powder 1 pinch
Nuts, dry fruits and Perl as per required


Recipe

Recipe



Method:
Half Boil the rice. Strain the water and sauté it with ghee. Boil the milk and make it into 1 liter. Add sugar in it. Now include the sautéed boiled rice. Stir properly. Now include the cardamom powder. Cook for 15 minutes more. Turn off the burner. Pour it in the dish. Garnish it with roasted nuts, dry fruits and purl.





Jafrani Shondesh
Recipe

Recipe


Ingredients
Chana 500 gm
Kesar 1 pinch
Ghee 100 gm
Sugar 150 gm
Milk 1/4 cup
Condensed milk 1/4 cup
Fruity truite as per required

Method
Heat the pan with ghee. Add chana in it and stir for 3 minutes. Include sugar in it. When the sugar will melt add condensed milk. Stir properly. In luke warm milk add the keasr. Add it in the chana mixture. Turn off the burner. Make any kind of shape of it according to your wish. Garnish it with fruity truite.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Samsung launches new 2022 TV Lineup
Kay Kraft with Durga Puja collection
Italian weekend theme night starts @ Radisson Blu
Smart casual dresses create buzz
Puja celebrations with family and friends
Basil seeds health benefits
Goalondo Steamer Chicken Curry


Latest News
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft