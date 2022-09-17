|
Recipe
Shahenshah Kheer
Ingredients
Basmati rice 250 gm
Milk 2 liter
Sugar 200 gm
Ghee 1 tsp
Cardamom powder 1 pinch
Nuts, dry fruits and Perl as per required
Method:
Half Boil the rice. Strain the water and sauté it with ghee. Boil the milk and make it into 1 liter. Add sugar in it. Now include the sautéed boiled rice. Stir properly. Now include the cardamom powder. Cook for 15 minutes more. Turn off the burner. Pour it in the dish. Garnish it with roasted nuts, dry fruits and purl.
Jafrani Shondesh
Ingredients
Chana 500 gm
Kesar 1 pinch
Ghee 100 gm
Sugar 150 gm
Milk 1/4 cup
Condensed milk 1/4 cup
Fruity truite as per required
Method
Heat the pan with ghee. Add chana in it and stir for 3 minutes. Include sugar in it. When the sugar will melt add condensed milk. Stir properly. In luke warm milk add the keasr. Add it in the chana mixture. Turn off the burner. Make any kind of shape of it according to your wish. Garnish it with fruity truite.