

Samsung launches new 2022 TV Lineup

In alignment with the global upgradation of the TV viewing experience, Samsung Bangladesh announces its latest lineup of TVs- for different segments and with different sizes. Samsung's 2022 models come with cutting-edge technology, smart features, and innovative designs. The launch event was held on September 15 at Smartplaza, BTI, Gulshan 1, underscoring Samsung's commitment to redefining the role of television in consumers' homes.Innovation and improvisation according to the consumers' convenience have been a specialty of Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh since its inception. Now, the company is taking a step further by bringing the next-generation B Series TV range featuring state-of-art Neo QLED and QLED television models.On this occasion, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director & Head of Business, Samsung Consumer Electronics, said, "Throughout the years, Samsung has incorporated groundbreaking technologies with out-of-the-box ideas to curate the best TV experience for everyone. Meeting a wider range of customer demands has been a top priority for Samsung. The latest B Series televisions feature our newest innovations that will help transform consumers' visual experience within households".