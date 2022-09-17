

Kay Kraft with Durga Puja collection

In celebration of Durga Puja, renowned fashion house Kay Kraft is featuring a new Puja line. This includes saris and panjabis along with several other outfits. Autumn Durga Puja collection has been designed according to current trends with inspiration of mostly mandala, tribal and floral motifs and colorful color scheme. The pattern has varied. The combination of retro look with classic look has given it a new dimension. Some traditional patterns are also kept.

Rounding out the array of comfortable, casual and festive wear are gorgeous sarees, salwar-kameez, kurtis, tops, tunics, punjabi, shirts, fatuas, waistcoats. There are different types of colorful clothes for children. There are also couples and family dresses.

To find out which branches are featuring this line, check out their website www.kaykraft.com and their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kaykraft.com.bd















