

Italian weekend theme night starts @ Radisson Blu

A slew of favourites representing some lovely, appetizing pastas, pizzas and risottos, will indulgefamilies, friendsand relatives to enjoy a delightful treat with sophistication and warmth in a contemporary ambience. Diners can choose from the colourful salad station show casing Italian Seafood Salad, Ratatouille Salad, Italian Pasta Salad and soups such as Seafood in Fennel Broth, Italian Minestrone Soup, and also select their own choices of sauces like Tomato, Bolognese, Alfredo, Pesto Pasta with Fresh Mozzarella etc. The mesmerizing bread station will have Assorted Italian Bread, Focaccia, Italian Ciabatta Bread, etc.

Cold station features Marinated Mussels, Selection of Terrine, Selection of Smoked Fish and Meat Cold Cuts, Assorted Cheese Boardand topping it off with a selection of Thousand Island, Balsamic Dressing, Lemon Wedges, Green Chili and many more.

This delicious cuisinehas live cooking stations lead by well-trained chefs of Radisson Blu Dhaka, showing off their culinary skills where patrons shall beenlightened to tastethree kinds of pizza, including the all-time favourite Quattro Formaggi Pizza, Via Napoli Pizza; different pastas like the popular Fettuccine Alfredo, Penne Pasta among the preferred ones.

Food lovers will have their lips smacking when they taste a variety of delectable hot items like Gourmet Beef Lasagne, Aromatic Lamb Shank with Vegetable, Veal OssoBucoAlla Milanese, Sicilian Braciole with Raisins and other succulent food dishes.

To add more to this amazing culinary journey, there will be Thai Grill Chicken, Pan-Fried Fish Fillet, Szechuan Chicken Stir-Fry and an assortment ofother Italian arrangements to satisfy the foodie in everyone.

Finish it all off, a line-up of well-known Italian desserts is offered to assure a perfect finale for diners to go home with a full stomach. Tastebuds will have a good headache to choose from the dessert section having the likes of Classic Tiramisu, Mango Strawberry Panna Cotta, Sicilian Cassata, Zuccotto, Chocolate Cannoli, Mille-Feuille, just to name a few.



















