Smart casual dresses create buzz

Almost all of the fashion houses in Bangladesh now put priority in the smart casual dress, considering the choice of the youth generation. As the Puja, the biggest festival of the Bangladesh's Hindus is knocking at the door, the smart casual dress created a huge buzz.

Monnujan Nargis said, "High-street print stories such as tonal blocks, floral solace, hazy escapes, ancestral repeats, poetic scripts, checks and plaids, sedimentary stripes, classic color blocks and the great outdoors are added to describe the core theme. The color palette is dominated by shades of brick red and burgundy."

She also adds that Le Reve's special Puja collection designed for women, men and children will also be launched in a few days. The new collection has already created a great acceptance among the customers.

Le Reve's new fall collection for women includes retro-wrap style tunics, pleated tops, peplum top and skirt sets, ruffled sleeve shirts, layered gowns, A-line kameez, unique salwar-kameez, flared shrugs and all the statement-style collections of fall.

Le Reve's exclusive collection Nargisus also featured gorgeous salwar kameez, kameez and tunics to embrace this new season.















