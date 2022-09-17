

Tips for healthy skin

Protect yourself from the sun



One of the most important ways to take care of your skin is to protect it from the sun. A lifetime of sun exposure can cause wrinkles, age spots and other skin problems - as well as increase the risk of skin cancer.

For the most complete sun protection: Use sunscreen: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15. Apply sunscreen generously, and reapply every two hours - or more often if you're swimming or perspiring.

Seek shade: Avoid the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun's rays are strongest.

Wear protective clothing: Cover your skin with tightly woven long-sleeved shirts, long pants and wide-brimmed hats. Also consider laundry additives, which give clothing an additional layer of ultraviolet protection for a certain number of washings, or special sun-protective clothing - which is specifically designed to block ultraviolet rays.

Don't smoke: Smoking makes your skin look older and contributes to wrinkles. Smoking narrows the tiny blood vessels in the outermost layers of skin, which decreases blood flow and makes skin paler. This also depletes the skin of oxygen and nutrients that are important to skin health.



Smoking also damages collagen and elastin - the fibers that give your skin strength and elasticity. In addition, the repetitive facial expressions you make when smoking - such as pursing your lips when inhaling and squinting your eyes to keep out smoke - can contribute to wrinkles.



In addition, smoking increases your risk of squamous cell skin cancer. If you smoke, the best way to protect your skin is to quit. Ask your doctor for tips or treatments to help you stop smoking.

Treat your skin gently: Daily cleansing and shaving can take a toll on your skin. To keep it gentle:

Limit bath time: Hot water and long showers or baths remove oils from your skin. Limit your bath or shower time, and use warm - rather than hot - water.



Shave carefully: To protect and lubricate your skin, apply shaving cream, lotion or gel before shaving. For the closest shave, use a clean, sharp razor. Shave in the direction the hair grows, not against it.

Pat dry: After washing or bathing, gently pat or blot your skin dry with a towel so that some moisture remains on your skin.

Moisturize dry skin: If your skin is dry, use a moisturizer that fits your skin type. For daily use, consider a moisturizer that contains SPF.



Eat a healthy diet: A healthy diet can help you look and feel your best. Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. The association between diet and acne isn't clear - but some research suggests that a diet rich in fish oil or fish oil supplements and low in unhealthy fats and processed or refined carbohydrates might promote younger looking skin. Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin hydrated.



