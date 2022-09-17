

High-rise building for working women inaugurated



During the inauguration of the buildings on September 15 as the chief guest, State Minister Fazilatun Nessa Indira said that women of Bangladesh do not want more opportunities than men, rather they want equal opportunities.



"Bangabandhu dreamed of a state that would be free from exploitation and deprivation where women and men equally with their respective qualifications will contribute to the development of the country. Under the strong leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, women are playing a role in the economic development of the country by showing equal qualifications to men, and in some cases more skills and qualifications which is the reflection of the dream of the father of the nation," she added.



She said, 10 hostels for working women and 120 day-care centers are being run so that working women can work safely at work. She further said working women's hostels and day-care centers will be established in those buildings where construction activities are ongoing at the district and upazila levels.



"On the birthday of Bangamata on August 8, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the newly constructed ten-storied building at Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib Karmajeevi Women's Hostel, Neelkhet, Dhaka. Two more ten-storey new buildings were inaugurated in Dhaka. As a result, a large number of working women are assured of safe accommodation," the state minister said.

Women and Children Affairs Secretary Md. Hasanuzzaman Kallol, Jaita Foundation Managing Director Afroza Khan, Additional Secretary Md. Muhibuzzaman, Executive Engineer and Project Director Sharmin Shaheen and Executive Engineer Saifuzzaman Chunnumoas were present as special guests in the inauguration ceremony, chaired by Director General of Women Affairs Department Farida Parveen. Officials of various levels of the department were present.



In the speech of the special guest, Secretary Md. Hasanuzzaman Kallol said that the country will move towards prosperity through the creation and development of women's employment. Working women hostels will encourage women to join their workforce by providing them with safe accommodation.



In the opening ceremony, two working women expressed their feelings and said that they are living in the hostel at a low cost and their families can live comfortably. They expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for constructing a hostel with modern facilities.



At the end of the opening ceremony, State Minister Fazilatun Nessa Indira handed over the room keys to the working women who were allotted rooms. There are 506 rooms in Nawab Faizunnecha Working Women Hostel in Mirpur, Dhaka and 482 rooms in Begum Rokeya Working Women Hostel in Khilgaon. Both the hostels have lift, sports room, TV room and other facilities which will ensure safe housing for working women at low cost.



















