

Demeaning women’s rights a form of human rights violations



It has been the past 27 years that adopted Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. That is considered the most progressive document advancing women's rights. Activities have been adopted in the declaration for women's empowerment. However, women are still ignored and abused. The State cannot protect women's rights though there have been enormous laws relating to women's rights.



The United Nations (UN) Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) is the utmost complete treaty on the rights of women that was adopted in 1979. It denounces all forms of discrimination against women and that there should be equal political, economic, social, cultural, and civil rights for women regardless of their marital status and requires States to enact national legislation banning discrimination (refers to articles 1, 2, and 3). The state enshrines several laws regarding women's rights however these are neglected. Women are being subjected to neglect in every sphere of life. Women have no right to take decisions in their families. Even though women cannot take decisions on their reproductive health.



Women need to have a basic understanding of human rights. A study reveals that a community of women was asked about human rights and they responded these are the rights such as the right to vote, right to the social safety net, right to practice leadership, right to get treatment, right to get respected, right to get help, right to food, right to employment, right to education, right to clothing, right to assets, right to accommodation, legal rights, freedom of speech, freedom of movement, equal rights, economic rights. Among them, they have pointed out that the right to employment is the basic right of a citizen of Bangladesh. This may stem from the fact that community women seem to have a lack of employment opportunities outside their households. Other noteworthy responses were - freedom of movement, freedom of speech, right to vote, right to social safety net access, and so on.

When the same study asked the same women about their ideas on women's rights, or rights that they should enjoy as women, the predominant responses were - right to education, right to be respected, right to practice freedom, right to social safety net programs, right to assets and so on.



The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, of 2010 was enacted to protect women and girls. A case has not been filed in many places in the country yet. Women have no knowledge of this Act. Hence women cannot claim their rights. Many Women's Rights Organizations are working to protect women's rights besides the government.

This law can be one of the safeguards to protect the human rights of women and girls in the family as the human rights of women are being widely violated in everywhere as well as in the family. A special effort is to be taken to protect women's rights as women are human beings as well.



The writer is a women's rights advocate











