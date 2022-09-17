Video
Queue for queen’s coffin ‘paused’ as wait hits 14 hours

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

Chelsea Pensioners join members of the public as they pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 16. photo : AFP



LONDON, Sept 16: The queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London was temporarily closed on Friday after reaching capacity, the government said, as officials warned of waiting times of at least 14 hours.
Elizabeth died in Scotland aged 96 last week, prompting an outpouring of emotion that drew tens of thousands out to see her coffin on its journey to London, and that has now compelled many more to join long lines pay their respects during a four and a half day lying-in-state ceremony.
"Entry (to the queue) will be paused for at least 6 hours," Britain's culture department said on Twitter. "Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens."
The constantly-moving queue is snaking its way from Southwark Park to parliament's Westminster Hall, where some 750,000 people in total are expected to file past the Queen's coffin before Monday morning.
"I've no sensation in my knees at all or my legs," said Hyacinth Appah, a mourner from London who was in the queue.
"But it's been fine. Most of the people have been lovely and we've had quite a nice time."
The queue was around 4.9 miles long as of 0900 GMT, the culture department's live queue tracker showed.    -REUTERS


