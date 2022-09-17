Six killed, 40 injured in separate road mishaps

Six people have been killed and at least 40 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Gazipur, Habiganj, Chattogram and Sirajganj, in two days.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sharafat Ali, 70, hailed from Bhaluka Upazila in Mymensingh District.

Police and local sources said Sharafat was going towards Jainabazar in the afternoon riding by an auto-rickshaw. At that time, a speedy private car hit the auto-rickshaw from behind, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Mauna Police Camp Sub-Inspector (SI) Mintu Mia confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.

HABIGANJ: At least 35 people have been injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Nabiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Gajnaipur area at around 10pm.

The identity of the injured could not be known immediately.

Sherpur Highway Police Station (PS) SI Shahin Ahmed said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' collided head-on with a Sylhet-bound bus of 'Green Line Paribahan' in Gajnaipur area at night, leaving 35 people from both the vehicles injured.

On information, police rescued the injured and took them to different hospitals.

Of the injured, two bus drivers are in critical condition, the SI added.

CHATTOGRAM: At least four people have been killed and five others including an inspector of Highway Police injured in a road accident in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The accident took place at around 10:45pm in Dakshin Sonapahar of Zorarganj as a covered van crashed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Zorarganj PS Mohammad Khairul Alam confirmed the incident.

The OC said there was a first crash involving a Chattogram-bound bus and a Dhaka-bound lorry. Although there were no casualties, the drivers and passengers of the vehicles got into a heated debate.

A team of Highway Police went to the scene to calm the matter down. Also, four locals went to the scene on an auto-rickshaw. At that time, a covered van rammed into them and ran over the Highway Police Inspector Monir Hossain and others, leaving four of them dead on the spot and five injured.

Locals rushed Monir to a hospital in a critical condition. He was later shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital as his condition worsened, OC Khairul Alam added.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hashem, 32, son of late Shukur Ali, a resident of Chowdhury Ghughat Village under Dhubil Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck and a pick-up were collided head-on in Bhuiangati area on the Dhaka-Bogura highway in the morning, which left Hashem dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members.


























