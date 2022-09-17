Teenager ‘commits suicide’ in Khulna

KHULNA, Sept 16: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Mistripara area in the city on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Swapnamay Saha, 23, son of Satyajeet Saha, a resident of Mistripara area of the city.

Police and local sources said Swapnamay Saha committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a bathroom in the house in the morning due to a quarrel with his parents in the morning.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Khulna Sadar Police Station (PS) Hasan Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.























