|
Teenager ‘commits suicide’ in Khulna
|
KHULNA, Sept 16: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Mistripara area in the city on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Swapnamay Saha, 23, son of Satyajeet Saha, a resident of Mistripara area of the city.
Police and local sources said Swapnamay Saha committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a bathroom in the house in the morning due to a quarrel with his parents in the morning.
Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Khulna Sadar Police Station (PS) Hasan Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.