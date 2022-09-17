24 nabbed with drugs in 11 dists

A total of 24 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 11 districts- Pirojpur, Noakhali, Manikganj, Joypurhat, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Feni, Kurigram, Moulvibazar, Bhola and Natore, recently.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-8) arrested a young man with 500 yaba tablets from Bhandaria Upazila in the district on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested person is Rakibul Hasan Badsha, 19, son of Belal Talukdar, hails from Morrelganj Upazila of Bagerhat District.

According to RAB sources, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gouripur area in the afternoon, and arrested Badsha along with the yaba tablets.

Later on, he was handed over to Bhandaria Police Station (PS).

Bhandaria PS Inspector Mehedi Hasan confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with the PS.

NOAKHALI: Six people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district in three days.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 550 grams of hemps from Begumganj Upazila on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: Md Shahjahan alias Nawab, 48, and Md Shahjalal alias Sohag, 35, residents of Laxminarayan Kamlabari area in the upazila.

Superintend of Police Md Shahidul Islam said on information, a team of the DB Police conducted a drive in Laxminarayanpur Kamlabari area on Wednesday, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

Both of them are accused in several cases filed with Begumganj PS.

On the other hand, DB Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested four persons along with drugs from Sadar Upazila in the district.

The arrested persons are: Nazrul Islam, 35, Mizan, 35, and Harun ar Rashid, 37, of Ashwadia Union; and Suruj Mia, 42, of Khalifarhat area in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police arrested Nazrul, Mizan and Harun ar Rashid along with 30 yaba tablets from Ashwadia Union.

In another drive, the law enforcers arrested Suruj Mia along with 120 yaba tablets from Khalifarhat Bazar area under Dadpur Union in the upazila.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Sudharam Model PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Tuesday following the court orders.

MANIKGANJ: Police arrested a drug dealer along with eight kilograms of hemp from Singair Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The arrested man is Bullet, 45, son of late Tota Dewan, a resident of Gobindhal Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kitingchar area under Joymandap Union in the upazila at around 3am, and arrested Bullet along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Singair PS in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Shafiqul Islam Molla confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Four persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday.

RAB members arrested a man along with 1,005 Buprenorphine injections from the upazila at around 11:30pm.

The arrested is Mamun, 22.

He was arrested from Purba Uchna area, said RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Major Md Mostafa Jaman.

On the other hand, police arrested three persons along with 510 litres of local liquor from the upazila at night.

The arrested are: Jatana Sada, 60, Ramesh Sada, 28, and Biplob Sada, 21.

They were arrested from Raipur area along with the liquor.

Panchbibi PS OC Palash Chandra Dev confirmed the drives, adding that two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with the PS in these connections.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested two drug dealers along with 40 yaba tablets from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested are: Wahid alias Saimon, 28, son of late Zainuddin, a resident of Rasulpur Village, and Hakim alias Mahmudul Hasan, 30, son of late Khoka Mia of Kadam Rasulpur Mollapara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, the law enforcers arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets from Rasulpur area at night.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gafargaon PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Tuesday noon following a court order.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruq Ahmed confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Two persons including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district in four days.

DB of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) arrested a drug dealer along with 57 yaba tablets from the city on Monday.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday afternoon.

The arrested man is Md Jahangir Alam Jani, 47, son of Md Abdus Sattar of Saibar Paschimpara area under Durgapur Upazila in the district.

On information, a team of DB Police arrested him along with the yaba tablets and 100 fake notes of Tk 500.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, DB Police arrested a female drug dealer along with seven bottles of phensedyl from Charghat Upazila in the district on September 9.

The arrested person is Tazma Begum, 45, wife of Faruque Ahmed, a resident of Yusufpur Mandalpara area in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, the law enforcers conducted a drive in Yusufpur Mandalpara area in the afternoon, and arrested her along with the phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Charghat PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

FENI: Members of RAB detained two drug traders along with 44 kilograms of hemp from the district town on Sunday.

The detained persons are Md Shohel, 20, and Md Alamin, 20.

RAB-7 Company Commander Md Sadekul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force stopped a pickup van on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Dakshin Rampur area in the morning and detained the traders along with 44kgs of hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Feni Sadar Model PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

Feni Sadar Model PS OC Nizam Uddin confirmed the matter.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested two drug dealers along with yaba tablets and heroin from Bhurungamari Upazila in the district on September 10.

The arrested are: Faruque Hossain, 38, hails from Purba Shalban area in Rangpur City, and Shahjahan Ali, 45.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhurungamari Bus Stand area at night, and arrested Faruque Hossain.

Based on his statement, the law enforcers later arrested Shajahan Ali from Manikkazi Ghatpar area.

Police also seized 190 yaba tablets and 1 gram of heroin from their possession.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bhurungamari PS, the arrested were produced before the court.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the matter.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with two kilograms of hemp from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested man is Sagar Rikman, 30, son of Dulan Rikman, a resident of Baramchal Tea Garden area in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Brahmanbazar Union area in the upazila in the morning, and arrested Sagar along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kulaura PS, the arrested was produced before the court in the afternoon.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the matter.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested two youths along with 100 yaba tablets from Lalmohan Upazila in the district on Friday.

The arrested persons are Md Monir Hossain, 30, son of Faruq Farazi of Gazaria Pashchim Bazar Village, and Md Anwar Hossain, 26, son of Md Shahjahan Mia of Pangashia Village in the upazila.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Gazaria Pashchim Bazar under Pashchim Char Umed Union in the upazila at night, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Lalmohan PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Saturday following a court order, the OC added.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police arrested a man along with 6kg of hemp from Bagatipara Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested is Liton Hossain, 30, hails from Sadar Upazila.

On information, the law enforcers conducted a drive in Biharkol Bazar on September 7 and arrested him with the hemp.

Bagatipara PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.









