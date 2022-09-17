Shrimp export declines for Russia-Ukraine war

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Sheikh Mahtab Hossain

2
DUMURIA, KHULNA, Sept 16: The shrimp export from the country's different southern upazilas including Dumuria in the district to Russia and Ukraine and other countries of Europe has been decreased in recent times amid unabated war.
According to sources, after being impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war, the shrimp export from Bangladesh to these markets has fallen.
In the face of the war during the last five months and a half, exporting of shrimp with Russia and Ukraine remained suspended. Exports to other European countries are also coming down.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, exporters said they are in panic; amid the Covid-19 pandemic ,the shrimp exporting suffered setback as well as dull during March-February, 2020; the war appeared before overcoming the situation.
Shrimp exports worth about Tk 46 crore remained unshipped.
According to sources at the Department of Fisheries Inspection and Quality Control (DoFIQC), in 2021-21 fiscal year (FY), the total shrimp export to Russia was registered at 731 metric tons (mt) worth Tk 58.44 crore, followed by 240mt worth Tk 20.26 crore in FY2021-22.
In FY2020-21, the export to Ukraine was 119mt or Tk 11crore, followed by 29mt worth Tk 3.21crore in FY2021-22.
Vice-President of Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA), Humayun Kabir confirmed shrimp export suspension to Russia and Ukraine. Two exporters shipped shrimp consignment of Taka one crore to Russia before. But that money remained unpaid due to international sanctions on Russian banks.
BFFEA's Director Md Rezaul Haq said, because of the war, negative economic impact is cast on European countries. That is why frozen shrimp export to Europe has come down a little, he added.
Deputy Director of DoFIQC-Khulna  Md Abu Sayed said, they are trying to enhance shrimp export and aware about exporters' interest. Step will be taken by the Department of Fisheries (DoF) to get back the export money, he added.
When contacted, Senior Fisheries Officer of  DoF-Dumuria Abubakar Sidddique declined to comment in this regard.


