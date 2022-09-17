Video
Home Countryside

Rajshahi peasants benefit from red spinach farming

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Rajshahi peasants benefit from red spinach farming

Rajshahi peasants benefit from red spinach farming

RAJSHAHI, Sept 16: Growers of Rajshahi City and its adjacent areas are benefitting from farming red spinach.
As red spinach farming takes 25 to 30 days till harvesting, growers are economically benefiting in a short time.
A visit found growers and labourers passing their busy time in taking care of their red spinach fields.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of growers said, red spinach, green spinach and other vegetables are being farmed; many families are benefiting economically.
Besides, many people have also been employed in different vegetable farms in the upazila while many marginal family members are working as labourers.
Grower  Riaz Uddin who has brought one bigha of land under the red spinach said, it needs Tk 12,000-13,000 for cultivating red spinach in one bigha.
Another Ashraf Ali said, a sound drainage system has made the red spinach farming easier and less costly.
Shamsul Haque, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension, said, red spinach farming has made many farmers self-reliant in the upazila. red spinach can be harvested eight times in a year. That is why growers are benefiting through farming of the red spinach,  he added.


« PreviousNext »

