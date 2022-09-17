Video
Three found dead in three dists

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Our Correspondents

Three men have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Barguna, Rangamati and Sherpur, in three days.
PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: The floating body of a man was recovered from a canal in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sagar Khalifa, 40, a resident of Nachanapara area of the upazila.
It was learnt that locals spotted the body floating in a canal in Banshtala Bazar Bridge area in the morning and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the canal.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patharghata Police Station (PS) Sanjay Majumdar confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
RANGAMATI: Police on Thursday recovered the body of a man from Kaptai Lake in Sadar Upazila of the district.
The deceased was identified as Ilyas Hossain Kanchan, 30, son of Ali Akbar, a resident of the upazila.
Police said local spotted the body floating in the lake in the morning and informed police. On information, police recovered the body, said Rangamati Kotwali PS OC Kabir Hossain.
Various parts of the body have been rotted, he added.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from the Garo Hills in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon after two days of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam Mattu, 15, son of Jahurul Haque, a resident of Gurucharan Dudhnai Village under Kangsha Union in Jhenaigati Upazila. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Rafiqul went out of the house on Monday morning along with his vehicle. He had been missing since then.
Rafiqul's father Jahurul Haque lodged a general diary with Jhenaigati PS on Tuesday in this regard.
 Later on, locals spotted the body of Rafiqul in the Garo Hills in Sameshchura area under Poragaon Union in the upazila on Wednesday noon and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Nalitabari PS OC (Investigation) Abdul Latif Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.


