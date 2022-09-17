Three to die, two get life term in murder, rape cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced three people to death and two others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and rape cases in two districts- Kishoreganj and Bhola.

KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced three people to death for killing a housewife in Karimganj Upazila in 2015.

Kishoreganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge M Habibullah handed down the verdict.

The condemned convicts are deceased Hena Akter's husband Khokon Mia, 32, his sister Zarina Khatun, 34, and his cousin Jalal Mia, 38.

At the same time, the court fined Khokon Mia Tk 50,000, Zarina Tk 20,000 and Jalal Tk 30,000.

Advocate MA Afzal, special public prosecutor (PP) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Khokon Mia married Hena Akter, daughter of Abdul Quddus of Kailakuri Village under Karimganj Upazila in the district. Khokon and his relatives used to torture Hena Akter for dowry since after the marriage.

On October 4, 2015, Khokon, Zarina and Jalal tortured and killed Hena Akhtar at night.

The deceased's younger brother Saikul Islam filed a murder case with Karimganj Police Station (PS) accusing eight people the next day.

Following this, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

After examining the case records and recording the testimonies of the witnesses, the tribunal judge delivered the verdict on Thursday in presence of the accused.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced two men to life-term of imprisonment for raping a housewife in Char Fasson Upazila in 2004.

Bhola Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Noorul Alam Mohammad Nipu passed the order in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are Selim and Nasim, residents of Char Nurul Amin Village in the upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each.

Four more accused in the case were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proved.

PP of the court Advocate Humayun confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Selim and Nasim abducted the housewife from the house at night and raped her by turns on June 6, 2004.

A case was filed by the victim with Char Fasson PS accusing five people in this regard.

Police then submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court after investigation.

























