50 waterlogged families get food items in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Sept 16: About 50 families of Mongla coastal area in the district, who are waterlogged due to heavy rains and tidal surges for depression in the Bay of Bengal, have been given food items.

A team of Mongla Upazila administration led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Komolesh Mojumdar handed over the items to the families in Chila and Chandpai unions on Thursday afternoon going from house to house of the affected people.

Each family got four kilograms of rice, one kilogram of chira (one kind of food which is made from rice) and one biscuit packet.















