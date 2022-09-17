Youth crushed under train in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Sept 16: A young man was crushed under a train in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to local sources, a Kurigram-bound train hit the young man at night while he was crossing the rail line in Sundargram area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajarhat Police Station Raju Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.









